Governor ESL Narasimhan to Osmania University students: 'Take up University social responsibility'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor ESL Narasimhan on Monday told the students never to forget the 3Ds in life - discipline, diligence, and dedication.

Speaking at the 80th convocation ceremony of Osmania University (OU) organised at the Tagore auditorium here, he offered his apologies for the delay in awarding medals and degrees to them due to certain unforeseen circumstances.

He assured them that from onwards the convocation would be held regularly.

“The university should start something called University social responsibility, which is being practised in the University of Hyderabad, by educating children of the underprivileged in English language and computers,’’ he added.

He further said that the university should also implement courses and syllabus which are in tune with the industry requirement which will help students employable. "There is a huge mismatch between the education that one gets in the Universities and the ground requirement.”

The 80th convocation of the University was being held after a gap of six years on Monday. A total of 292 Gold Medals were awarded to Postgraduate students and 800 PhD students have received the doctorates

Governor and OU Chancellor ESL Narasimhan presided over the convocation and the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Director, S Chandrasekhar was the chief guest at the event. Addressing the students, Chandrasekhar said the students should be proud to be graduates of this "great university, which is more than 100-years-old.”