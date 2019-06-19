Hyderabad second-best in hiring, records 19 per cent growth in May: Report

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a very positive trend, a news report by Naukri.com reveals that hiring in Hyderabad saw a record 19 per cent growth in May 2019 compared to 2018, clocking the second best after Bengaluru which recorded 20 per cent growth among 6 prime cities.

Though the job market has been a lull, the reason for this growth can be attributed to the flourishing IT sector in the city both as an industry and as a functional occupation.

The city beat the likes of Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Pune which had 6 per cent, 8 per cent, 8 per cent and 10 per cent rise respectively.

The growth in the IT industry in Hyderabad has been the highest with a 67 per cent growth rate in hardware and 33 per cent growth in the software segment. This was followed by the BPO industry and BFSI industry both at 20 per cent growth rate.

In fact, a similar trend was noticed in terms of growth rate in functional areas of different companies, where IT functionalities saw a 41 per cent hiring in IT hardware followed by accounts functionalities which saw 38 per cent growth.

The survey called ‘JobSpeak’ arrived at these hiring activity statistics based on the number of jobs listed by employers on Naukri.com every month.

As on date all together 76,000 clients have sought employees.

These include the jobs posted by clients for replacement hiring across industries, cities and functional areas and experience levels, which were all taken into consideration for the study. Comparing these figures to other cities like Bengaluru, shows that the city performed marginally better in terms of hiring. However, the IT software industry saw the highest hiring in the city.

The survey also throws light on the age group of those hired and sends bad news across for those in senior management roles with 13-16 years experience as this segment had negative 9 per cent dip in hiring. Compared to this, highest hiring was in mid-level age bracket of 4-7 years experience where the surge was of 25 per cent in terms of hiring.

The next highest was in age bracket of entry level employee with a surge at 23 per cent. Mid-level management saw a growth in hiring by 16 per cent.