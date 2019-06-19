Summons issued to accused in 550-crore Emaar Properties scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The special CBI court dealing with Enforcement Directorate cases has issued summons to 12 accused in the 550-crore Emaar Properties scam.

The court took the charge sheet filed by the ED into consideration for hearing and directed the accused to appear before it on July 12.

In 2002, the then Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) had entered into an agreement with Dubai-based company Emaar Properties to develop a golf course and villas at Gachibowli.

As per the agreement, the government and the company would have 49 and 51 per cent share in the project, respectively. Later, the government’s share was reduced to 26 per cent.

It was alleged that this was done to benefit the private company at the State exchequer’s expense.