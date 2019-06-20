Home Cities Hyderabad

Fakhrul Mulk’s family asks Telangana government to conserve, restore Errum Manzil

Published: 20th June 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Errum Manzil

Errum Manzil

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Descendants of Nawab Safdar Jung Musheer-ud-daula Fakhrul Mulk, who built the Errum Manzil in the 19th century, appealed to the state government to conserve the palace, as reports emerged that it might be razed to make way for the new Assembly building. 

Sadiqa Sultana, a great-granddaughter of the Fakhrul Mulk said that she wanted the government to deem the Manzil as a heritage building.

Speaking to Express from Ohio in the United States, 71-year-old Mir Hussein, a great-grandson of the Nawab said that the history of the palace should be reason enough for the state to preserve it.

Another great-grandson, Mir Abbas Khan, speaking from Dubai, said, “The government must ensure that the Manzil is not demolished. We want it restored.” 

Erram Manzil was a listed heritage monument under the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority Zoning Regulation, 1981.

However, the Telangana Heritage Law has nullified the list. The Law has categorised heritage structures into Pre-Proto, Pre-Kakatiyan, Kakatiyan and Post-Kakatiyan Protected Monuments.

The list does not have a separate mention of structures built during the Qutub Shahi or Asaf Jahi periods.

