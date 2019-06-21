Home Cities Hyderabad

Homeless nine-year-old girl raped in Hyderabad

Published: 21st June 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 08:29 AM

A day after the brutal rape of a nine-month-old girl was reported in Warangal, another minor was raped in the heart of Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the brutal rape of a nine-month-old girl was reported in Warangal, another minor was raped in the heart of Hyderabad, Ramanthapur, on Thursday.

Reportedly, the nine-year-old was alone in the makeshift tent where her family lives in when the accused, a 22-year-old man, allegedly took her out to a nearby building under construction and raped her.

According to police, the girl had dropped out of school four months ago in Khammam when her parents decided to shift to Hyderabad in search of better job prospects. The family had no house to live in and her father worked as a watchman to make both ends meet.

“The accused was known to the girl. He found her alone in the tent and asked her to accompany him outside. He then took her to the construction site’s first floor and raped her. After the incident he sent her back,” said a police officer.  

When the girl returned, she was in shock and was unable to speak. Her mother found her bleeding from her genitals.  A little later, the girl told her parents about what had happened. They then lodged a complaint with the Uppal police.

The accused is still at large and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. Meanwhile, the survivor has now been sent to a government hospital for treatment. An FIR has been booked under Section 376 of IPC for rape and several acts under POCSO.

However, activists blamed the police, Women and Child Development and the Education Departments for failing to have the girl enrolled in school. “The authorities could not ensure that the girl would not miss out on her academic year. They have failed to track such children who migrate from rural areas with their parents,” an activist said.

