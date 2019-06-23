Home Cities Hyderabad

The blame game, Hyderabad monsoon edition

The tall claims of monsoon preparedness by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation that it was well prepared to tackle monsoon lay exposed with one spell of rain. 

Published: 23rd June 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Funds to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore are required for a complete overhaul of GHMC’s drain and sewerage system.

Funds to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore are required for a complete overhaul of GHMC’s drain and sewerage system.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One spell of monsoon rain in Hyderabad on Friday brought the city to its knees as several parts of the city including Hitec city and Madhapur were inundated causing untold hardships to citizens as the traffic came to a grinding halt. 

The tall claims of monsoon preparedness by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) that it was well prepared to tackle monsoon lay exposed with one spell of rain. 

Due to inadequate stormwater drains and shoddy desilting operations of nalas, even mild showers can cause waterlogging and flooding in the city.

The existing stormwater drainage (SWD) system in the city has been designed for rainfall of 20 mm/hour though the city receives frequent rainfall of 60mm/hr owing to the global warming effect, leaving the drains ineffective leading to flooding of the city.

Every year,  GHMC is spending huge amounts on desilting of nalas as well as for remodelling of water stagnation points. However, despite spending huge amounts there is no respite for the denizens because of the shoddy works.        

If rain lashes the city continuously for two to three days,  normal life would go for a toss. This is due to inadequate stormwater drains in the twin cities.  A continuous rainfall of over 50 mm in Greater Hyderabad is enough to flood the stormwater drains that would result in inundation of major arterial roads as there is no passage for rainwater to flow into the drains.

Rs 12,000 crore needed for system overhaul

Funds to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore are required for a complete overhaul of GHMC’s drain and sewerage system.  

Nearly 28,000 illegal encroachments have been identified last year along the course of 173 stormwater drains (390 km) for the free flow of rainwater.  

For removing huge encroachments (900 acres), widening of nalas, land acquisition and compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement, laying of intercepting sewer lines on both parallel sides to SWD drains and shifting of utilities like poles, pipelines, cables and transformers etc, a whopping Rs 12,000 crore is required. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Hyderabad Hyderabad stormwater drainage
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp