Home Cities Hyderabad

With desilting, Hyderabad drains can handle 282mm rainfall

The failure of stormwater drains to handle even 104 mm of rainfall, points out only one thing, that the GHMC has not been doing its annual exercise of desilting stormwater drains efficiently.

Published: 23rd June 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Desiltation refers to the removal of natural and man-made waste that enters the drains and decrease the water-carrying capacity of the drains.

Desiltation refers to the removal of natural and man-made waste that enters the drains and decrease the water-carrying capacity of the drains.

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad’s stormwater drainage network can handle extreme rainfall of even 282 mm a day, says a study conducted by researchers from BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus.

The study was conducted into the future urban flooding scenario in the city due to extreme rainfall as a result of climate change and the ability of the existing stormwater drainage network in the GHMC limits to handle them. 

However, any Hyderabadi will find this finding hard to believe, despite it coming from a well-known institution and being published in a peer-reviewed international scientific journal, ‘Natural Hazards.’

One need not look far to understand this scepticism. 

The first monsoon showers of this season on Friday which peaked at 104 mm in Serilingampally, brought the traffic across entire IT corridor to a standstill.

In many other parts of the city too, where the rainfall was not recorded above 20-50 mm, also experienced inundation. 

However, the BITS Pilani, Hyderabad study comes with a rider.  It points out that the 282 mm rainfall can be handled only if desiltation works are conducted thoroughly in the existing stormwater drains.  

Desiltation refers to the removal of natural and man-made waste that enters the drains and decrease the water-carrying capacity of the drains.

The failure of stormwater drains to handle even 104 mm of rainfall on Friday, points out only one thing, that the GHMC has not been doing its annual exercise of desilting stormwater drains efficiently. 

Analysing the capacity of stormwater drains in Greater Hyderabad region to handle run-off water from extreme rainfall events that occurred in the past and in future scenarios, BITS Pilani Hyderabad researchers point out that the most vulnerable areas to flooding are the GHMC stormwater zones 10, 12, 13 and 14 which include areas like Serilingampally, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Khairatabad, Yousufguda, Begumpet, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Kapra
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad rains Hyderabad monsoon Hyderabad stormwater drain
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp