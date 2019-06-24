Home Cities Hyderabad

Anti Corruption Bureau whip for Hyderabad police accepting bribes

The anti-corruption agency has been flooded with bribery plaints against police in recent times in Hyderabad.

Corruption

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Men in khaki are supposed to be protectors of law but a number of sub-inspectors and constables have been caught recently for accepting bribes to carry out their duties.

Of late, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have received a number of complaints and trapped sub-inspectors and police constables for accepting bribes from victims or complainants for acting in their favour. And sources in the ACB said that the Bureau is biding its time to gather evidence to catch the corrupt officers, redhanded.

“When a complainant is harassed for more bribe than they can afford, they approach us to lodge complaints. Based on these complaints, we lay out traps for officers of any department, and initiate action under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” an ACB official told Express.

ACB also has a toll free number, 1064, which is dedicated to receiving complaints related to bribery activities from all the government wings in the State. It has also laid many traps to catch policemen for accepting bribes.

For instance, the Moghalpura sub-inspector, P Babu had registered a case under Section 107 of CrPC on complainant Mohd Abdul Raheem and his brother. Later the SI accepted a bribe amount of Rs 30,000 from the complainant for doing official favour.

A senior police officer said that they have issued a circular to all staff not to indulge in any corruption activities and prohibit the collection of mamools after the State government provide sufficient funds to the police department.

Keeping in mind the increasing number of incidents of corruption unravelling in the police department, senior officials have chalked out a plan to conduct special training sessions for policemen to prevent not only corruption activities but also to improve their investigation skills.

