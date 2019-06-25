32 fall ill after eating hostel food

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh paid a visit to the hostel at Kamala Nehru Polytechnic for Women after receiving complaints of poor quality of food and water being provided, 32 students were admitted to the Care Hospital in Nampally. While a close aide of the MLA said the water provided at the hostel was comparable to sewage, officials from the Nampally Exhibition Grounds have alleged ‘conspiracy’ to defame the institution. The 32 students were brought to the hospital on Monday around 5:30 pm. A majority of them were treated for basic food poisoning symptoms.

Meanwhile, a close aide of the MLA told Express, “When we arrived at the hostel, it was late and the kitchen area was being cleaned. So we demanded to check the drinking water. It was so polluted that it could be compared to sewage.”

However, officials from Nampally Exhibition Grounds have denied the allegations and hinted at ‘conspiracy’ to defame the institution. Rajender Kumar, a committee member said, “These allegations are completely false. Some external anti-social elements entered the premises of the building forcefully and created a ruckus late at night. The local MLA also tested the water and found it to be okay.”