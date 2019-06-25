In the master’s presence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of the 5th International Day of Yoga, actor Nani was in conversation with Sadhguru at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in the city on June 23. The event ‘Yoga for Joy – In Conversation with the Mystic’ was attended by over 4,000 people.

At the outset, Nani quipped, “I’ve never answered a question right in my life, and now I’m posing questions to someone who has all the answers!” During the lively session, which frequently had the audience in splits, one of Nani’s initial questions was about Joy. When he complained that he had been a joyful young man but success did not reliably bring enjoyment, Sadhguru said, “You cannot ‘enjoy’ anything, you will only bring misery. If you are joyful, everything is wonderful.”

Talking of people who carry grave faces all the time, Sadhguru joked, “You don’t have to practice. When it comes to death, everyone is a ‘natural star’! Fully alive is fantastic, dead is good, but half alive is torture.” The conversation ranged from the Indian concept of ‘drishti’, the process of elemental purification and how Yoga describes memory.