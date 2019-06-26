Home Cities Hyderabad

BJP slams state government for failure to deal with waterlogging in Hyderabad

BJP leader Karuna Gopal predicted that soon the city will experience water-borne diseases as rainwater mixes with sewerage water and pollutes drinking water.

Published: 26th June 2019 09:48 AM

Telangana BJP leader Karuna Gopal

Telangana BJP leader Karuna Gopal (Photo| Facebook/ Karuna Gopal)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday slammed the TRS government for its alleged inability to deal with the problems that come with the monsoon rains, saying that instances of waterlogging have left the citizens in fear of rains.

While addressing the press, BJP leader Karuna Gopal said, “When TRS came to power in 2014, They promised that Hyderabad will be developed into a Global City! We would like to ask the TRS government whether this is the definition of a Global City? Can TRS show me one Global City that stands still with just a few millimetres of rain?”

Karuna Gopal’s statements are in reference to the first monsoon showers that lashed Hyderabad last week, throwing the city out of gear with various pockets inundated.

“Very soon the city will experience water-borne diseases as rainwater mixes with sewerage water and pollutes drinking water,” she opined. She took on TRS working president KT Rama Rao who had earlier reasoned that Hyderabad was not a part of Smart Cities mission as it was already a Smart City. “We wish to ask KTR today whether Hyderabadis will accept that it is a Smart City? ”

Gopal also accused Rama Rao of being casual, since Hyderabad has a history of flooding. “Why are you not looking at long term solutions? City flooding happens when there is no comprehensive integrated underground drainage implemented.”

Need for foolproof plan to prevent flooding in Hitec City: Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy Congress legislator T Jayaprakash Reddy on Tuesday asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to come up with a foolproof plan to prevent flooding in Hitec City. Speaking to media persons here, he said that the people had elected the TRS to the GHMC and it was now up to the pink party to find a lasting solution for traffic congestion that is becoming a nightmare when it rains. He said that though metro rail is ferrying about 3 lakh people a day on an average, it is not able to ease the problem. He recalled GHMC commissioner advising people not to come out when it rains and wondered how could anyone know when it is going to rain.It is high time that authorities identified and addressed the problem areas, he added

