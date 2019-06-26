Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation delaying Hitec city Road-under-Bridge: South Central Railway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Almost five months into the construction of the Hitec city Road-under-Bridge, which was seen as great news by many a commuter, work seems to have stalled once again. South Central Railway officials said they have done their end of the work, and need the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to complete diverting of drains.

The SCR has built three box-like structures, for movement in one direction, that need to be installed under the railway track. However, before this can be done, GHMC needs to divert the naala flowing through the area. Failure to do so would lead to water obstructing the construction of the RuB.

“We have completed our work till a stage. GHMC has to complete drain diversion by August 29, 2019 for the total work to end by March 2010,” said Rajiv Tanwar, Deputy CE, SCR. On the other hand, GHMC officials have their own deadlines for their work. As per them, drain diversions end only in October. “Once the tender s complete, it will roughly take a month, to begin work by September and complete it by October,” said Mohan Reddy, of GHMC.

Meanwhile, the news of a possible delay in the RuB construction has annoyed denizens. “Due to coordination issues between GHMC and SCR officials, thousands of IT employees suffer every day, to traverse just 500 metre on this road. With monsoon upon us, the situation will become worse,” said Abhijeet Sinha, a resident.

