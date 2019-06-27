2,940 kids rescued from South Central Railway stations in three years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 2,940 children have been rescued in the last three years, as a result of the efforts by the South Central Railway (SCR) to set up a Child Help Desk at various railway stations under the SCR.

Of the rescued children, 2,252 were boys and 688 girls.

In addition to this, 84 children who were brought to the stations for trafficking were rescued.

The Secunderabad Division is one of the major divisions of SCR, consisting of numerous crowded stations.

Such stations allow mass mobility. This simultaneously allows trafficking gangs transporting child labourers, orphans, and even runaway children, to use these stations for a safe escape.

Accordingly, Child Help Desks were set up at the major stations including Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Nanded.