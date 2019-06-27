Home Cities Hyderabad

Central university in Hyderabad to reveal answer scripts before results are out

The system is being touted as a step to promote transparent and quality evaluation and as an attempt to improve the scheme of awarding marks and grades.

Published: 27th June 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

results

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first for Central universities of the country, students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will now be able to take a look at their answer scripts before the results are declared.

The system is being touted as a step to promote transparent and quality evaluation and as an attempt to improve the scheme of awarding marks and grades.

The Urdu varsity will introduce the system of displaying answer scripts to the students post-evaluation and before the declaration of results from the semester examinations held in May for all regular courses offered by it across India.

Speaking about the new initiative, MANUU vice chancellor  Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, said the answer scripts will be shown to students, who can have a discussion with the faculty if not satisfied with their marks.

Thereafter, the results would be declared within 20 days from the date of the completion of the examinations, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp