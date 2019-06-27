Central university in Hyderabad to reveal answer scripts before results are out

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first for Central universities of the country, students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will now be able to take a look at their answer scripts before the results are declared.

The system is being touted as a step to promote transparent and quality evaluation and as an attempt to improve the scheme of awarding marks and grades.

The Urdu varsity will introduce the system of displaying answer scripts to the students post-evaluation and before the declaration of results from the semester examinations held in May for all regular courses offered by it across India.

Speaking about the new initiative, MANUU vice chancellor Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, said the answer scripts will be shown to students, who can have a discussion with the faculty if not satisfied with their marks.

Thereafter, the results would be declared within 20 days from the date of the completion of the examinations, he said.