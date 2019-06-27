Hyderabad man turns pseudo police after sister’s love failure

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apparently irked at ‘the lovers of the world’ after his sister met with a love failure, a travel agency owner became a ‘police officer’ and started looting numerous couples he spotted around the Outer Ring Road (ORR), at Abdullapurmet in Hyderabad.

The pseudo cop Chintala Chandu was arrested by the Rachakonda police on Wednesday. He was involved in as many as 30 cases of looting couples near the ORR, but only four were reported, said police.

Chandu was a driver when his sister was allegedly cheated on by her boyfriend. Since then, he developed a grudge against lovers. Whenever he spotted a couple near ORR, he would abuse them and soon started extorting money also.