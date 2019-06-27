Man stabbed to death near Panjagutta Police station in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 34-year-old auto driver, who allegedly had an extramarital relationship with a woman, was stabbed to death by another auto driver near Panjagutta police station here on Wednesday.

The victim ran into the police station asking them to rescue him. But, he died while being shifted to the hospital, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Anwar, a resident of Panjagutta while the accused is Riyasat Ali.

Around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, when Anwar was standing near his auto in front of Panjagutta police station, Riyasat Ali came and picked up an argument with him over some issue.

In a fit of rage, Riyasat Ali took a knife and stabbed Anwar on his stomach, neck and other places.

Police registered a case under Section 302 of IPC against Riyasat Ali. The accused allegedly surrendered before the police after the incident.