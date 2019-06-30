Home Cities Hyderabad

Two SUV thefts within five kilometer pose challenge to cops

The recent thefts of two SUVs from LB Nagar and Chaitanyapuri have been giving the police a hard time.

Published: 30th June 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent thefts of two SUVs from LB Nagar and Chaitanyapuri have been giving the police a hard time. The vehicles were stolen when they were parked in front of their owners’ residences, less than 5 km from each other. CCTV footage is available, and special teams have been formed, but the police have not been able to track down and recover the missing SUVs.

Both vehicles were of the same make and model - Toyota Fortuner - and officials suspect the same person or gang could be involved. CCTV footage of the crime in Chaitanyapuri has provided vital clues, the police said, but refused to share details. “Since the investigation is underway, any small leak of information could alert the offenders and affect the investigation,” they explained.
The role of an inter-State gang from Rajasthan is suspected, and the vehicles could have already been taken outside Telangana. However, they were not seen passing through any of the toll plazas surrounding the city, the police said, adding that there are suspicions that the SUVs may have even been reduced to pieces and sold as scrap.

Footage of the first theft, reported from LB Nagar on May 15, showed the offender opening the vehicle’s bonnet, starting the engine and driving away. The car, registered under the name of a woman, was used by her son for business. He had parked it at night, and it was gone in the morning. The second incident was reported from Chaitanyapuri on June 18, after a businessman parked his vehicle outside his house, and was unable to find it in the morning. 

Senior officials of the Rachakonda commissionerate, who are monitoring the investigation, said the vehicles will soon be traced and the accused nabbed. On whether the vehicles were likely to have changed hands or been taken outside the State, the police acknowledged these possibilities, but asserted that no conclusion could be arrived at until they were nabbed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Traffic
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp