Home Cities Hyderabad

What makes Errum Manzil an iconic structure of Hyderabad

Several scholars have noted that the palace was built at a time when the Punjagutta-Khairatabad area was considered beyond the city limits and was largely an empty, rocky expanse. 

Published: 30th June 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Community service for minor who abused 5-YO

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the first palaces to come upon a hillock facing the Hussain Sagar, Errum Manzil had set the precedent for several other buildings like Bella Vista and Shah Manzil around the lake -- thus opening up a rather new side of the city for development. Several scholars have noted that the palace was built at a time when the Punjagutta-Khairatabad area was considered beyond the city limits and was largely an empty, rocky expanse. 

This was noted in the Harriet Rocket Lynton’s book, Days of the Beloved, where she writes that the palace was built between 1894 and 1900, on a hilltop ‘outside the city walls’. Begum Fatima Shehnaz, the great-granddaughter of Errum Manzil’s patron, Nawab Fakhrul Mulk said, “It is interesting to know that nobody wanted to live there at the time. There were only jungles in the area.” 

Before shifting to the Errum Manzil, the ancestral devdi (mansion) of Fakhrul Mulk was housed close to Charminar and within the walled areas of the city, ‘where the alarms or religious symbols were housed’. As Lynton writes, Fakhrul Mulk had a ‘habit of building palaces’. The story goes that Errum Manzil was the result of a wager between the Nawab and Sir Vicar ul Umra as to who could build a higher palace.

Apart from being located on a hillock, Errum Manzil was marked by its distinct Indo-European baroque style of architecture. As Lynton in her book described, “He was also the first of the nobles to mingle freely with the British officers.” Conservation architect Anuradha Naik opines, “Given his interactions with British in the capacity of a nobleman, adoption of their culture reflected not just in his social life but also in his dress, lifestyle, and the architecture of his homes, including the Errum Manzil.” 

In 2017, when the Hall of Nations, world’s first and largest-span space-frame concrete structure was brought down by the Delhi government for not being old enough to be called a heritage site, historian Narayani Gupta had famously said, “A truly world-class city is not one that destroys to build, but one where icons from different pasts live together happily.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Errum Manzil Nawab Fakhrul Mulk
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp