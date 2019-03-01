Home Cities Hyderabad

No fee if more than 20 cars at Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road toll plazas

As the new rule will be valid from April 1, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority moots two new lanes at Shamshabad and Nanakramguda toll plazas.

Published: 01st March 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Toll plaza

File photo of a toll plaza (EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Come April 1, the toll collecting agency on the 158-km long Outer Ring Road (ORR) will have to simply clear all the vehicles without collecting user fee if any of the lanes at any of the toll plazas has a queue of over 20 vehicles. The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has issued instructions to the newly appointed toll collection agency Eagle Infra Limited. 

The new agency will start collecting toll from March 1 at 19 interchange toll plazas namely Pedda Amberpet, Medchal, Kokapet, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Edulnagulapally, Patancheru, Shamirpet, Ghatkesar, Keesara, TSPA, Nanakramguda, Pedda Golconda, Ravirayal, Tukkuguda, Taramatipeta, Sultanpur, Saragudem and Bonguluru.

Besides, due to heavy vehicular movement on Nanakramguda and Shamshabad ORR stretch, HGCL has proposed to add two more lanes at each of these two toll plazas for which HGCL is making efforts to acquire lands, HGCL officials told Express.

HMDA has appointed new toll collection agency Eagle Infra India Limited, which has quoted highest bidding amount of Rs 24.29 crore per month. The new agency will take over ORR toll plazas for toll collection from Friday.  Monthly pass facility is also being made available on the ORR with discounted fares, HGCL officials said. The users have been told to make use of RFID facility by collecting free tags issued by ICICI Bank at the designated locations by submitting required documents to avoid waiting at the toll plazas. 

RFID facility
Point of Sale (POS) counters for RFID tags are available at locations on ORR, Nanakramguda, Financial District (Kokapet), Patencheru and Rajendranagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited Hyderabad Outer Ring Road Hyderabad toll plazas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp