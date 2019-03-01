No fee if more than 20 cars at Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road toll plazas

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come April 1, the toll collecting agency on the 158-km long Outer Ring Road (ORR) will have to simply clear all the vehicles without collecting user fee if any of the lanes at any of the toll plazas has a queue of over 20 vehicles. The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has issued instructions to the newly appointed toll collection agency Eagle Infra Limited.

The new agency will start collecting toll from March 1 at 19 interchange toll plazas namely Pedda Amberpet, Medchal, Kokapet, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Edulnagulapally, Patancheru, Shamirpet, Ghatkesar, Keesara, TSPA, Nanakramguda, Pedda Golconda, Ravirayal, Tukkuguda, Taramatipeta, Sultanpur, Saragudem and Bonguluru.

Besides, due to heavy vehicular movement on Nanakramguda and Shamshabad ORR stretch, HGCL has proposed to add two more lanes at each of these two toll plazas for which HGCL is making efforts to acquire lands, HGCL officials told Express.

HMDA has appointed new toll collection agency Eagle Infra India Limited, which has quoted highest bidding amount of Rs 24.29 crore per month. The new agency will take over ORR toll plazas for toll collection from Friday. Monthly pass facility is also being made available on the ORR with discounted fares, HGCL officials said. The users have been told to make use of RFID facility by collecting free tags issued by ICICI Bank at the designated locations by submitting required documents to avoid waiting at the toll plazas.

RFID facility

Point of Sale (POS) counters for RFID tags are available at locations on ORR, Nanakramguda, Financial District (Kokapet), Patencheru and Rajendranagar.