Equality begins at home:  M Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gender equality and safety of women begins at home, said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said while adding that there should be renewed focus on both through gender sensitisation. The Vice President was addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of AV College of Arts, Science and Commerce on Friday. He also urged all the institutions to do everything within their power to encourage young women to avail opportunities of higher education.

Naidu said that there should be equity on access to education and that those belonging to Scheduled Castes and Tribes, differently-abled, minority groups and women of all ages need to have a barrier free access to higher education.