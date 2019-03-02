Tale of a wedding planner from Hyderabad

Alson Micheal By

HYDERABAD : Founder and director of wedding planning company Levitate Events, Anujna Ravikumar may come across as a regular 20-plusser who loves selfies, junk food and loud music. This unassuming youngster founded a full-fledged wedding planning company way back in 2011. “What started as a small dream has now become a full-grown business. A small birthday party that I had taken up as a hobby project had soon become a full-time activity as I stated receiving more projects,” she says.

After facing a lot of challenges as an entrepreneur at a young age, Anujna believes that working hard towards reaching one’s goals is the only way one can fend off obstacles that might come across the way.

She says “Don’t be scared to chase your dreams. It sure seems scary to take the leap at first but if you keep at it and believe in yourself, anything is possible. All dreams can come true if you believe in them. Belief works wonders and propels us to take action towards our goals”.

Anujna and co are a ten-member team of experts in various fields like art design and decor, flower decor, photography, etc. They move forward with the aim of making every wedding extra special and constantly keep innovating themselves in order to satisfy their clients and make the biggest day of their clients’ lives a memorable one.

“So far, I have worked for nearly 15 events in Hyderabad which also includes the birthday party of the daughter of Vedala Hemachandra, a reputed playback singer and music director in the Telugu film industry,” she says as she wraps her work when she was in the city recently.