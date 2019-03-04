Home Cities Hyderabad

Mentally ill Hyderabad minor raped by two

According to police, the suspects lured the minor into getting into an auto rickshaw with them Friday night by offering to buy her biryani before raping her.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 14-year-old mentally-challenged girl was allegedly raped by two persons at Jagathgirigutta. According to police, the suspects lured the minor into getting into an auto rickshaw with them Friday night by offering to buy her biryani before raping her.

They later dropped her near her residence early on Saturday. “The girl’s mother was admitted to a private hospital and she was staying with her. Around midnight, she had come out of the hospital and was standing on the roadside when the perpetrators approached her in a rickshaw,” the police said.

The girl then went home and informed her family members about the incident. Based on a complaint from the family members, a case has been registered, said Inspector K Srinivasulu.

