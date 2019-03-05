Paigah Tombs to regain old charm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) along with the State government has also taken up the much-needed conservation works at the Paigah Tombs. As of now the documentation works have been started by the AKTC, after which they will take up the actual restoration works.

Located in the Phisal Banda suburb of Santosh Nagar, Paigah Tombs are the final resting place of erstwhile Hyderabad State’s nobility -- the Paigahs. Constructed towards the end of the 17th Century, the tombs are decorated with stucco work and represent the Mughal, Greek, Persian, Asaf Jahi, Rajasthani and Deccani styles of architecture. However, with time its condition has only worsened.

Speaking to Express, Prashant Banerjee, the Conservation Programme Officer of the AKTC said that the water seepage along with the damage from cement used in the previous repair works is immense. Their documentation includes identifying all such problems which is expected to be a time-taking activity. While the conservation part shall be taken up by the AKTC, many amenities and facilities for tourists will be completed under the aegis of the archaeology department and the State government.