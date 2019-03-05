Home Cities Hyderabad

Paigah Tombs to regain old charm

Located in the Phisal Banda suburb of Santosh Nagar, Paigah Tombs are the final resting place of erstwhile Hyderabad State’s nobility -- the Paigahs.

Published: 05th March 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

View inside the Taramati Tomb at Qutb Shahi Tomb complex | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) along with the State government has also taken up the much-needed conservation works at the Paigah Tombs. As of now the documentation works have been started by the AKTC, after which they will take up the actual restoration works.

Located in the Phisal Banda suburb of Santosh Nagar, Paigah Tombs are the final resting place of erstwhile Hyderabad State’s nobility -- the Paigahs. Constructed towards the end of the 17th Century, the tombs are decorated with stucco work and represent the Mughal, Greek, Persian, Asaf Jahi, Rajasthani and Deccani styles of architecture. However, with time its condition has only worsened.

Speaking to Express, Prashant Banerjee, the Conservation Programme Officer of the AKTC said that the water seepage along with the damage from cement used in the previous repair works is immense. Their documentation includes identifying all such problems which is expected to be a time-taking activity. While the conservation part shall be taken up by the AKTC, many amenities and facilities for tourists will be completed under the aegis of the archaeology department and the State government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aga Khan Trust for Culture Paigah Tombs AKTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp