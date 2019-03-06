Bruised but not broken

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the morning of February 6, a 17-year-old girl from Barkatpura was stabbed multiple times by her stalker of two years, for not reciprocating his love. And yet the aspiring civil engineer’s dreams and aspirations remain undaunted in face of the life-threatening attack. Her recovery in the hospital came as nothing less than a miracle for both, members of her family, and all those who followed the daylight attack via the media.

Though her alleged perpetrator is behind the bars, she and her family are too afraid to have the girl stay at her own house. After all, she was attacked on the morning of February 6, within a few yards of her home in Barkatpura. When Express visited her relative’s home where she now takes refuge, the teenager’s health was found to be in a precarious condition. Besides, a perpetual pain makes it almost impossible for her to take complete rest at any time of the day.Speaking to Express, the girl said, “I am struggling to cope with the pains of all the wounds. I cannot even sleep for one hour peacefully because of the injuries.”

The pain is not just physical. “Though I am trying to forget the incident, it keeps replaying in my mind continuously,” said the teen.

Meanwhile, the weighing scales continue to dip against her favour. When she was discharged from the hospital two weeks back, she weighed a meagre 37 kg. The losses she faces in her education and career, seem to have affected her mental health given the teen’s rapid weight loss. She now weighs an unhealthy 34 kg. The plunge in her weight only increases the risk of a relapse of blood infections, of which she was cured at the hospital.

And the worries continue. “I and my family members are worried that he (stalker) might get a bail and harm me or my family, since the attack on me was an act of revenge,” said the teen.“We had complained against the boy with the She Teams for harassing me, following which he and his family were counselled by the police. This apparently did not go down well with him and he decided to attack me,” she recalled.

Before the harrowing incident of February 6, and even before the stalker entered her life two years ago, the 17-year-old dreamt of becoming a civil engineer. “My aim is to become a civil engineer. Once cured, I will work hard to get a seat in Osmania University.” The incident may have left her mentally, emotionally and physically wounded but she seems far from being broken.

Girl aspires to become a civil engineer

Before the harrowing incident of February 6, and even before the stalker entered her life two years back, the 17-year-old dreamt of becoming a civil engineer. The incident may have left her mentally, emotionally and physically wounded but she seems far from broken. “My aim is to become a civil engineer. Due to this incident, I will lose a year of my education as I am not in a state to appear for my intermediate final exams. But once I am completely cured, I will work hard to get a seat in Osmania University’s civil engineering department.” In this time of crisis, apart from the support of family and friends, it is probably her passion towards her dream that keeps her strong and recovering from her wounds.

Aid in treatment

After being treated in a private hospital, the total bill amounts to Rs 13 lakh. The girl’s father, Ramulu, has confirmed receiving Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund while the remaining has been promised for clearance of the remaining amount by the State Home Minister.

Request to govt

Ramulu has further requested the State government to implement Preventive Detention Act against the stalker in order to deter boys from stalking and harassing girls in the future.