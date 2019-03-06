Include ‘right to reject’ in SHE Teams awareness prog, say experts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Faced with ever-increasing cases of stalking across the State, experts note that the concept of consent and the right to reject is a crucial aspect which is not being taken up seriously in the awareness programs of the SHE Teams. “Their methodology is inadequate in that the right to reject is not taught to young adults as effectively as is required,” added Sandhya, president of POW.

Resource persons also note that in rural pockets, victims generally avoid approaching police for such issues and first turn to caste leaders, panchayat heads, social workers and only come to the police as a last resort.

“In the districts people approach the police as the last resort. They may prefer to go to caste leaders, panchayat heads, NGOs before going to police and so it is important that SHE Team play a kind of ‘non-police’ role which the women and girls feel comfortable in approaching,” noted Mamatha Raghuveer, of NGO Tharuni.

There is also a strong consensus among public to further strengthen the role of SHE Teams across the districts as well as in the city. This, after a 20-year-old intermediate student from Warangal was burnt alive by her stalker led to her death. This also after a 17-year-old from Barkatpura faces a precarious condition nearly a month after she was stabbed by her stalker of two years.

“At present the presence of SHE Teams is very small in the districts. Since they have just started, they have few teams who are well oriented. They have 5-6 senior officials and 8-9 junior officials, who manage the additional task of SHE Teams along with their regular policing, unlike in Hyderabad where police officials have dedicated roles in SHE Teams,” added Mamatha.

Experts note that this can impact effectiveness. “The concept of SHE Teams is still very new for districts, but they have a crucial role to play in not only preventing sexual harassment but also in curbing domestic violence, trafficking and child marriage. For this the SHE Teams must be present in all areas,” added Mamatha.

“The key to reducing such crimes in districts will be building the trust in people that we can help resolve the issues and encourage them to report crimes,” noted Swati Lakra, Inspector General of Police (Women’s Safety), TS.