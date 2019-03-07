Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad primary health centre gives wrong medicine to infants, one dead, 22 critical

Nampally primary health center the staff allegedly gave the parents tramadol instead of paracetamol to be administered to the infants in case they have fever.

Published: 07th March 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One infant was brought dead and twenty-two infants are admitted into Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad under critical condition, after they were allegedly given wrong medication after administration of the pentavalent vaccine, by staff of Nampally urban primary health centre (PHC). 

The alleged human error is said to be because of "similar packaging" of the two drugs available at the PHC for paracetamol and tramadol, that led to the staff getting confused and giving the wrong tablet.

Three of the 22 admitted infants have been kept on ventilator support while others are under observation on the intensive care unit. 

Superintendent of Niloufer hospital, Dr Murali Krishna told TNIE that as per norms, after children are administered the pentavalent vaccine, in order to control fever that may arise due to the vaccination one-fourth of paracetamol is supposed to be given. 

However, at Nampally primary health centre the staff allegedly gave the parents tramadol instead of paracetamol to be administered to the infants in case they have a fever, because apparently, the brand of paracetamol and tramadol available there had similar packaging. Tramadol is an opioid pain killer. 

According to Nampally MLA Jaffer Hussain, who visited the hospital, the infants were given vaccine on Wednesday morning. 

Around Wednesday afternoon parents gave their children the Tramadol tablets given to them by staff at Nampally, following which there were complications in the children. 

It was around Wednesday midnight and Thursday morning, the parents realized the seriousness of the matter and started bringing their children to Niloufer hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
infant death hyderabad Nampally urban primary health centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp