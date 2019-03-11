One year after 377, Hyderabad marches with pride

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After parts of Section 377 were held unconstitutional last year, Hyderabad celebrated its 7th edition of Hyderabad Queer Swabhimana Yatra on Sunday with over 300 members from the community, and several other allies, marching for equal rights. Starting from Begumpet Police station, the parade marched on till Shenoy Grounds covering a 4km walk, with both young and old citizens of various gender and sexuality identities marching together.

“This walk is not only a celebration for the reading down of Section 377, but also a protest against the caste, class and gender inequalities in the society,” noted Sayantan, a genderqueer transperson.

This year’s parade was especially significant as it saw a huge number of first-timers. “This is my first pride and I am very excited, also because in the last one year I have been able to open up to my family and close friends and come closer to my actual identity,” noted Surya, who identifies as gay. Many members of the parade also wanted the government to expedite the making of specific legal provisions for LGBTQI marriages, inheritance, adoption and other civil rights.

“Section 377 is struck down but there are more things that need to be stabilised. Now that I can legally love, I also want a legal wedding, a legal protection and identity for my marriage,” noted Shane, who has been in a relationship for the last 15 years but is still unable to marry.

There were others who said it was high time the government sat up to take note in extending all rights to the transperson community.