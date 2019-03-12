Five women share ten life tips with students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five eminent women in the city shared their life lessons to over 300 students of G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, Shaikpet, recently as a run-up to their annual cultural fest Ifnium 2k19 and the International Women’s Day on Friday.

While doctor-turned-activist Dr Mani Pavitra talked about dabbling in various activities while at college to find her calling and how loving people made her launch her dream project Million Moms, Ajitha Reddy, the founder of Hamstech Fashion and Decor college, said that one should expect challenges and be ready to face it while embarking on a big project. “From finding financial support to the right teaching staff, I had to get everything done myself and I did not relent.”

The enthusiastic students also got to win goodies when they answered questions during the panel session. GNITS Joint Secretary G Srividya Reddy said that don’t look for short cuts. “ard work and planning are the only things that will help you get ahead in life.” Meera Shenoy, who has founded Youth4Jobs recalled how she found the differently abled full of life for the work ahead of them and that quality is what we should also imbibe from them.

Entrepreneur Kamin Saraf shared her personal story of how she believed in herself and her choices and managed to communicate the radical idea of owning a fashion label that too to her in-laws who hail from a traditional family. Sunaina Badam, aka Frustrated Woman on YouTube star with a huge fan following spoke about it was fine not having a plan for life and that one can still be happy without being accomplished.