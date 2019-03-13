Home Cities Hyderabad

Are you at risk for glaucoma?

Normally, when any disease affects us, it can be classified into two.

Published: 13th March 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Maramganty  Vamshidhar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Normally, when any disease affects us, it can be classified into two. First – we would experience symptoms and start treatment. The other – there wouldn’t be any symptoms, which would subsequently create future problems. Glaucoma is one such eye disease that belongs to the latter category, where we wouldn’t experience any pain or even any vision change. 

In India, glaucoma is the third leading cause of irreversible blindness, with nearly 12 million people affected and nearly 1.2 million people blind from the disease. This disease damages the eye’s optic nerve and is a leading cause of blindness for people over age 60. Glaucoma typically begins with affecting the far periphery of the vision. Most patients are unaware that they have the disease until it progresses and destroys central vision.

The symptoms experienced are – severe headache, eye pain, vomiting sensation and appearance of rainbow-coloured circles around bright lights. Such symptoms should be taken seriously and immediate examination must be done. Glaucoma cannot be prevented but it can be treated more effectively to avoid vision loss. Regular eye check-ups can forbid greater risk.

Upon detection of glaucoma, treatment should be started immediately with the prescribed eye drops.  It reduces the formation of fluid in the eye or increase its outflow. It is necessary for a patient to undergo either laser surgery or microsurgery to prevent temporary or permanent loss of vision.(The writer is the Regional Medical Director at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital)

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Glaucoma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp