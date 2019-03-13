Home Cities Hyderabad

Khajaguda lake threatened by encroachers, alleges NGO

HYDERABAD:  Another lake in the city may be coming under the attack of encroachers, allege activists from Save Our Urban Lakes (SOUL). In a letter authored by activist Dr Lubna Sarwath to the city’s Lake Protection Committee Tuesday, the group stated that portions of the 39-acre lake is being dumped with mud and rocks -- diminishing its aesthetic and historic value. 

The letter further stated that a team from SOUL had carried out a fact-finding visit to the lake on March 5. “There are massive landfills in the Full Tank Limit (FTL) of the lake on its bund-side as well as on the bund itself. In fact, the historic cascading surplus outflow channel has been diverted to accommodate an ongoing construction,” noted the letter based on the observations made during the trip.

Meanwhile, the team is now urging the Rangareddy WALTA authorities and Serilingampally Mandal WALTA authorities to hold a meeting and look into the gravity of the situation at the earliest and prepare an action plan on the issue.

