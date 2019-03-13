Water treatment plants to beat the heat

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to address drinking water shortage in Serilingampally, Kukatapally, Rajendranagar, Karwan, Tadbund and other areas, two Modular Water Treatment Plants (MWTPs) have been proposed to be installed near the Osmansagar water conduit line to draw raw water of five million gallons per day (MGD) and treat them.

With summer setting in, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has also decided to run water tankers 24X7 in three shifts. Besides this, 100 water tankers would be pressed into service in addition to the existing 1,125 water tankers. Another 20 Water Tanker Filling Stations would be employed to meet the drinking water needs in the city during the next three months.

Presently Serilingampally, consisting about 10,000 houses, Hitec City, and other areas are getting water once in three days instead of alternate day supplies due reduction of five MGD of water supplies following drying of Singur and Manjira water reservoirs. This has led to the stoppage of 57 MGD water from these two reservoirs to the city.

HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore said that out of 57 MGD deficit, about 52 MGD is being met by drawing water from Osmansagar, Himayatsagar and Yellampally (Godavari) sources.As there is still a shortage of 5 MGD to Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Kukatapally and few other places, HMWS&SB has decided to draw raw water from Osmansagar water conduit and supply it through water tankers after treatment in MWTP.

The treated water from MWTPs will be filled in the water tankers and same will be transported to the aforementioned places. Of the 100 water tankers, 50 will be allocated to Serilingampally and the remaining to Rajendranagar, Kukatpally, Tadbund and Karwan. Each MWTP costing `70-75 lakh each of 3-4 MLD capacity will be procured shortly for which tenders would be floated in a day or two. By the end of this month, the MWTP would be installed at Osmansagar water conduit.

Spl officers to monitor supply

HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore said that 10 special sfficers have been appointed to monitor the water supplies. They will consistently visit the localities to know the status of water supplies on day to day basis. Water supplies to defence establishments and private industries have been reduced drastically to meet the drinking needs of the people in the city.