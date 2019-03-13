Home Cities Hyderabad

Young crime

Almost everyone living in Hyderabad was horrified by the recent case of a girl being molested near DBR Mills, near Lower Tank Bund, the heart of the city.

Published: 13th March 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

young crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Almost everyone living in Hyderabad was horrified by the recent case of a girl being molested near DBR Mills, near Lower Tank Bund, the heart of the city. It was a teenager that stripped her, molested her and even recorded videos of the act on his phone. 

To an unsuspecting citizen, the prospect of a juvenile committing such a heinous crime is just impossible. However, data suggests that  POCSO offences (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) are the second most common crimes committed by juveniles. 

Data released by the Department of Juvenile Welfare, Correctional Services & Welfare of Street Children for 2018 indicates that as many as 563 children have been caught for committing a myriad of crimes. 
As many as 108 juveniles currently housed in correctional homes were sent there for committing POCSO crimes! Another 13 children are in homes for other kinds of sexual offences. Also, in total, around 64 per cent of all crimes have been categorised into theft, robbery and other offences.

The most number of juvenile crimes were reported in Rangareddy district (49), followed Hyderabad district (31) and Mahbubnagar district (28). “Minors caught in POCSO rarely have any social infrastructure dissuading them from committing these offences. Nobody stops them and they think nobody can catch them either,” says Assistant Chief Probationary Superintendent A Rajender.

Officials also note that many of these children rarely consider the massive repercussions their actions will have on their lives. “They have very little awareness of the law. They think what they do is ‘harmless’ or ‘casual’ and that it is okay,” says Rajender, recalling a recent case wherein a juvenile from another State was harassing a child here. Of course, not all victims are girls or women, he adds.  

Experts in the subject note the need to incorporate various departments such as Education, Police and the Department of Women and Child Welfare in order to create awareness and to ensure boys do not take to such crimes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DBR Mills Young criminals POCSO offences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp