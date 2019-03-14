16-month-old baby dies after school van runs over him in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a toddler was run over by a private school van at Vanasthalipuram on the city outskirts on Thursday morning. The deceased is identified as 16-month-old Rohith Reddy.

According to the police, the van belonging to Lotus Lamp school located at Injapur came to pick up children from the area. The mishap took place when the driver was trying to take a reverse.

The driver reportedly did not notice the child playing on the roadside and continued moving and ran over the child, leaving him severely injured. Passersby rushed the baby to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the van driver, said police officials.

Meanwhile, parents and relatives of the baby staged a protest in front of the school, demanding action against the management as well. After an assurance from the police on necessary action, they withdrew the protest and the body was shifted for postmortem.

The case is under investigation.