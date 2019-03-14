Home Cities Hyderabad

16-month-old baby dies after school van runs over him in Hyderabad

The driver who reportedly did not notice the kid playing on the roadside and continued moving and ran over him has been booked for rash and negligent driving. 

Published: 14th March 2019 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a toddler was run over by a private school van at Vanasthalipuram on the city outskirts on Thursday morning. The deceased is identified as 16-month-old Rohith Reddy. 

According to the police, the van belonging to Lotus Lamp school located at Injapur came to pick up children from the area. The mishap took place when the driver was trying to take a reverse. 

The driver reportedly did not notice the child playing on the roadside and continued moving and ran over the child, leaving him severely injured. Passersby rushed the baby to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the van driver, said police officials.

Meanwhile, parents and relatives of the baby staged a protest in front of the school, demanding action against the management as well. After an assurance from the police on necessary action, they withdrew the protest and the body was shifted for postmortem. 

The case is under investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad accident case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp