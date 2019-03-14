96 % Hyderabadis sleep late due to gadgets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per a survey, by Centuary Mattresses in Hyderabad, close to 96% people are sleeping late due to the excessive use of gadgets. It found that while 26% people sleep late as they work on laptops/smartphone in bed while 37% watch shows on their gadgets. Interestingly, 32%.

Hyderabadis are delaying their sleeping as they browse their social media feed (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc.) while in bed. As a result of multiple reasons, 51% people in Hyderabad feel sleepy four days a week while commuting to work or coming back. These clearly shows that gadgets are becoming a major deterrent in people’s sleep. The survey was conducted in December 2018.

Come March 15, and we will be celebrating World Sleep Day. It is a well-known fact that good health and sleep go hand in hand, but how? Sleep is as much an essential nutrient for our wellbeing as food, air or water. The quantity and quality of sleep affect our physical, mental and emotional states of wellbeing as well.

Why is good sleep so important?

There are several reasons. Good sleep can improve your concentration and productivity. It boosts your immune system. Certain hormones that regulate body functions are triggered only during sleep and at night. For instance, the hormone for appetite control. A good deep sleep gives the brain rest and extra blood flows to the muscles.

This allows them to repair and build energy for the next day. A good sleep also regulates emotions and allows you to enjoy better mood when awake, thus reducing risks of depression.

Commenting on quality sleep, Dr. Mohammed Azhar Kotwal, general physician at DocOnline, said, “I frequently come across people who complain of stress in life coupled with lack of sleep! It is important that an adult gets an average sleep of at least 7 to 9 hours each day. It is not just the number of hours but also the quality of sleep that matters. Sound sleep results into a rejuvenated day. The corporate life is glitzy from the outside, but unregulated lifestyle can result in irreparable damage to health. Hence it is important one understands the importance of work-life balance and the need for quality sleep.”

Quality sleep is determined by various factors, like:

Maintain a Sleep Routine: Ensure a regular time to hit the bed and wake up. This helps in better and faster metabolism, proper sleep and the effective functioning of your body and mind. The body has an internal clock, which naturally responds to light and thus, regulates wakefulness and sleepiness in the body over a 24-hour period. So, it’s best to tune your body clock with the natural day and night cycle.

Create a Sleep Friendly Environment:

Ensure cool temperatures, eliminate noise distractions by listening to soothing sounds. These help to induce good sleep.

Light Dinner: At night, the body metabolism is slow. As a result, light dinner and less of water intake will help to avoid frequent urination that can affect your sleep.

Disconnect from all electronic device (Most Important): Switch off your mobile phones and electronic devices. Thus, sleep right to lead a healthy life!

Sleep and JOMO

Hotel brand Westin Hotels & Resorts is workig on #JOMO concept, or the ‘Joy of Missing Out’ and asking guests to take time back for extra sleep, exercise or a break from technology. The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace is sharing nutritious tips to stay healthy on their social media handles. The hote is encouraging guests to participate in celebrating JOMO, guests stand a chance to win complimentary stay vouchers in an exciting social media contest. The hotel will also support JOMO by disconnecting from social media platforms on March 15.