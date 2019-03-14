Hyderabad named country’s best city 5th year running

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Global consulting firm Mercer’s Quality of Living Ranking 2019 has named Hyderabad the most liveable city in the country for the fifth consecutive year. The City of Pearls, like last year, shares the honour with Pune. Globally, the cities occupy the 143rd position: A rank below last year’s. Chennai has been ranked the safest Indian city — 105th in the world.

The 21st edition of the annual survey evaluated 231 cities across the globe between September and November last year based on 39 factors including political stability, healthcare, education, crime, recreation and transport. New Delhi featured at the 162nd position on the list, Mumbai at 154 and Bengaluru at 149.

This year, Mercer provided separate rankings for personal safety, analysing the cities’ internal stability, crime levels, law enforcement and limitations on personal freedom. Unfortunately, no other Indian city could make it to the list.

Vienna, Austria’s capital, tops the global ranking for the 10th year running, followed by Zurich in Switzerland. The ranking influences cities’ abilities to attract business.

Cites from Asia, West Asia and Africa have fared much better than India.

In West Asia, Dubai (74) continues to shine for its quality of living, closely followed by Abu Dhabi (78). The safest cities in the region are Dubai and Abu Dhabi both of which share the 73rd position. In Africa, Port Louis (83) was adjudged the most liveable city.