Home Cities Hyderabad

Inter student drowns in swimming pool

An 18-year-old second year intermediate student drowned at Yaba swimming pool in Chandrayangutta on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Shiek Riyaz of Madannapet.

Published: 14th March 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue, Drown

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An 18-year-old second-year intermediate student drowned at Yaba swimming pool in Chandrayangutta on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Shiek Riyaz of Madannapet.

According to Sub Inspector A Shiva Taj, the incident occurred when Riyaz and his friends came to the Yaba swimming pool in Barkas at 1.50 pm on Wednesday. 

While Riyaz’s friends were learning to swim in the section of the pool where the depth was four feet, Riyaz claiming to know swimming,  jumped into eight feet deep pool, the SI said.

“Riyaz did not know how to swim and drowned. His friends noticed it only a few minutes later and immediately shifted Riyaz to nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” the police superintendent added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiek Riyaz

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp