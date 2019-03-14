Home Cities Hyderabad

Keeping desi art in videsh

Madhuri Srikanth, 36 and mother of two and highly rated SAP professional in North Carolina, says it is passion that has made her pursue painting despite a busy life in the US.

Published: 14th March 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Madhuri Srikanth, 36 and mother of two and highly rated SAP professional in North Carolina, says it is passion that has made her pursue painting despite a busy life in the US. This Nalgonda girls says she paints in Tanjavur and other Indian art forms.

Despite a high profile job, family at home, kids who are still in primary school, she passionately follows her interest in painting. Her paintings are in great demand across America.

Interestingly, her paintings adorn not just Indian households, but of those Americans who have a special liking for Indian art forms. Some of her famous works are life-size paintings of Sai Baba, Tanjavur paintings on cloth, etc. A self-taught painter, Madhuri believes canvas is her medium to express her dreams and is the path to self-discovery.

Inspired from her mother’s rangoli as a kid, Madhuri’s talent got recognised at a very young age, when she received accolades at the national level, and ever since there has been no looking back. To date, Madhuri has done 120 paintings and counting across six forms of paintings. “Some of my notable artworks include Thanjore, Madhubani, murals, Warli, texture and oil paintings,” she says.

