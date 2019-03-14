Home Cities Hyderabad

Take these steps to prevent osteoporosis

There are various unchangeable elements that raise your odds for osteoporosis, for e.g. genetic structure, your age, and your gender.

By Kanchan Naikawadi
HYDERABAD: There are various unchangeable elements that raise your odds for osteoporosis, for e.g. genetic structure, your age, and your gender. However, that does not mean you cannot prevent yourself from this bone disease. The things you do each day can be a piece of your arrangement to build strong bones.

Exercise
Just like the muscles, bones too get stronger if you give them a proper workout. Weight-bearing exercises are best for the bones. Weight-bearing exercises include:
Aerobics
Climbing stairs
Dancing
Jogging
Tennis, other racket sports
Running
Tai chi
Walking
Water aerobics
Yoga
Training which involves strength building also caters to osteoporosis prevention. The muscles pull on the bones while working out which improves the bone quality. These exercises additionally increase flexibility and bring down the odds of you falling. 
Mentioned below are some workouts that can help you build muscle and bone:
Lifting free weights
Using weight machines or free weights
Doing pushups, squats, or other moves that use your own body weight
Using ankle and wrist weights
Using elastic resistance bands
Lifting young children

Calcium and Vitamin D 
At the point when your body doesn’t have enough calcium, it will begin to break down your bones to suffice the needs, which results in the reduction of bone mass. So it’s essential to ensure you have this supplement each day in your eating regimen or from supplements. Get it from:
Low-fat or fat-free dairy products
Calcium-rich juices and foods, like cereal, soy milk, and tofu
Sardines and salmon with bones
Dark green vegetables, like kale and broccoli
Vitamin D makes the body capable in absorbing the calcium you eat. This nutrient is not present naturally in many items, but you can get it from:
Fatty fish, like salmon, mackerel, and tuna
Beef liver, cheese and egg yolks
Fortified foods like milk, cereal and orange juice
Besides that, your skin also naturally makes vitamin D when it is exposed to sunlight. Spending a little time outdoors every day is beneficial.

What Else Prevents Osteoporosis?
Less or no consumption of alcohol
Quitting smoking
Avoiding intense exercise/physical training
Drinking less soda
Apart from all these, regular health checkups including the Bone Mineral Density test can also be considered for women specially aged over 40 years. However, you should always consult a doctor about whether the test is a good idea for you or not.To know your likelihood of developing osteoporosis, you can opt for a personal genetic test, basis which you can make lifestyle changes at an early stage to prevent it.

(The writer is the managing director and preventive healthcare specialist at Indus Health Plus)

