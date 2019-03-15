Don’t damage Indira Parkland for Skyway project: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials not to damage or convert the Indira Parkland, fell perennial trees, dismantle the synthetic tennis court for the purpose of road widening or any other purpose contrary to provisions of the GHMC Act.

The Court issued notices to the concerned authorities for filing counter affidavits regarding the proposed construction of steel bridge “Skyway” from VST junction near RTC X Roads to Maisamma temple near Indira Park as part of Strategic Road Development Programme.Justice Challa Kodanda Ram was passing the interim order in the petition filed by AT Raghavender and several local residents challenging the decision of the State government to construct the said bridge over a stretch of 2.6 kilometers with an estimated cost of about `400 crore.

Petitioners’ counsel contended that the GHMC has allocated Rs 400 crore for the above project to commence it shortly. The said project would eat into major chunk of the precious land of Indira Park which was the only lung space available for not only to the local residents but also those staying in other areas of the city who come every day in the early hours for a walk.