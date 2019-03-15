Home Cities Hyderabad

Don’t damage Indira Parkland for Skyway project: Telangana High Court

Petitioners’ counsel contended that the GHMC has allocated `400 crore for the above project to commence it shortly.

Published: 15th March 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials not to damage or convert the Indira Parkland, fell perennial trees, dismantle the synthetic tennis court for the purpose of road widening or any other purpose contrary to provisions of the GHMC Act. 

The Court issued notices to the concerned authorities for filing counter affidavits regarding the proposed construction of steel bridge “Skyway” from VST junction near RTC X Roads to Maisamma temple near Indira Park as part of Strategic Road Development Programme.Justice Challa Kodanda Ram was passing the interim order in the petition filed by AT Raghavender and several local residents challenging the decision of the State government to construct the said bridge over a stretch of 2.6 kilometers with an estimated cost of about `400 crore.

Petitioners’ counsel contended that the GHMC has allocated Rs 400 crore for the above project to commence it shortly. The said project would eat into major chunk of the precious land of Indira Park which was the only lung space available for not only to the local residents but also those staying in other areas of the city who come every day in the early hours for a walk.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp