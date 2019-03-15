Man arrested for duping aspiring actress 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering-graduate-turned-aspiring cinematographer, who allegedly raped an aspiring actress and cheated her under the pretext marrying her and helping her with roles in films, was arrested by Madhapur police on Thursday. Shanmukh Vinay, who initially promised to marry the victim, turned down the offer saying she belonged to a lower caste.

According to police, Vinay, from Vizag in Andhra Pradesh, graduated and moved to the city and year ago, dreaming of becoming a cinematographer. Residing at Film Nagar, he started learning cinematography techniques from YouTube. While he was in search of offers, he met the victim, a resident of Boduppal, also an engineering graduate.

The two exchanged mobile numbers and started talking to each other frequently. He proposed to marry her and also assured to help her with roles in films. However, recently, on being questioned about marriage, he refused saying that his family would not accept the victim as she belonged to a lower caste. When he started rejecting her calls and blocked her on his mobile phone, she lodged a complaint with police on Monday.