MoEF direction on KBR park brings cheer among 'Citizens for Hyderabad'

"It is a win for all the people from Hyderabad who wrote to MoEF against the proposed Eco Sensitive Zone," said Kaajal Maheshwari of Citizens for Hyderabad.

Published: 15th March 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 10:34 AM

File Picture of KBR Park in Hyderabad | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The direction to conduct a public hearing on the proposed Eco Sensitive Zone of KBR National Park by the Expert Committee of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, as reported by Express on Thursday, has brought cheer among environmentalists and nature lovers of the city. “This is a great news. It is unprecedented that the Expert Committee would order public hearing on the issue.

It is a win for all the people from Hyderabad who wrote to MoEF against the proposed Eco Sensitive Zone,” said Kaajal Maheshwari of Citizens for Hyderabad, who has been vocal in opposition against the proposed ESZ. “As it would take time for the public hearing due to model code of conduct and upcoming general elections, we will utilize this time to properly plan our arguments, to be presented at the public hearing and gather more public support for the cause,” she added.

Donthi Narsimha Reddy, an environmentalist who approached NGT on the issue, said, “It is an opportunity given to the public to have their say. Now it is up to them, mainly those who reside close to the national park in areas like Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills and regularly visit it, to come out of their comfort zones and air their views on the matter in the hearing.”

