10 involved in diversion of PDS rice, held

By Express News Service

The Rachakonda police on Friday nabbed ten persons, allegedly involved in diverting PDS rice, for attacking a police team and setting their bike on fire at Bhongir. The accused is said to have attacked the team when the latter reached their stock point.

According to police, a Special Operations Team (SOT) reached an agricultural land on Puttagudem outskirts based on a tip-off. The SOT found PDS rice dumps in three places in the area, with men on guard. When the sleuths questioned them, they started abusing and attacking them.