Days after crisis, MIM  to field candidate from Aurangabad

The name will be declared by AIMIM.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after crisis within the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen erupted after its Aurangabad MLA Imtiyaz Jaleel Sayed voiced out his wish to contest the Lok Sabha elections, the party on Saturday decided that it would be a fielding a candidate from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. Initially, AIMIM which has a coalition with Prakash Ambedkar-led Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh in Maharashtra had left the Aurangabad seat for the latter, which had upset MIM party workers.

However, days after the speculations of Jaleel resigning the party gained prominence, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi send Marathwada MIM In-charge Feroz Lala to visit Aurangabad and have a discussion with Jaleel and others. On Saturday, Ambedkar told media persons, “I spoke to Asaduddin Owaisi and he agreed to field a candidate from Aurangabad.

The name will be declared by AIMIM. We requested him to fight from Mumbai also. He’ll make that decision within two days or we’ll contest all seats.” It is important to note that AIMIM has a legislator in Mumbai’s Byculla, Waris Pathan. 

