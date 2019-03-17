Inter student dies after setting herself on fire

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depressed over financial problems, an Intermediate Mandula Manasa (18) set herself ablaze at her house on Friday evening and succumbed to burns on Saturday, police said. Manasa had just appeared for her Intermediate II year final exams. Her mother Lalitha, brother Narsimhulu and brother Shiva Kumar also received burns while rescuing her.

According to police, Manasa’s parents are daily wage labourers and her brother is a school dropout. Manasa was studying in a private college. On Friday evening, their mother scolded Shiva to do some work and earn money, so that he can be of some support to the family.

Manasa, who overheard the conversation thought that her education expenses has pushed the family into financial crisis and took the extreme step. She emptied a can of kerosene and set herself ablaze. She suffered more than 80 per cent burns and succumbed, while her mother also suffered 30 per cent burns and is admitted to hospital.