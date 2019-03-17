Strict passenger screening in place at shamshabad Airport

Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman and children participate in a candlelight vigil for those killed in the mass shooting in New Zealand, at Necklace Road on Saturday | express/ vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the wake of the massacre at Christchurch in New Zealand on Friday, stringent security measures have been put in place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. Security agencies in India have directed all airports authorities across the country to tighten their passenger screening procedures. 

Until recently, water bottles, and even shampoo bottles, of 500 ml were allowed to be carried into the aircraft; however, as per the latest orders, only bottles containing 100 ml of water shall be permitted. The rule applies to all liquids, gels and aerosols.

Though there is no specific input from the security agencies, the move comes as a preventive measure against emergencies, said a CISF official on the condition of anonymity. 

“In addition to the existing measures that are foolproof, the additional ones would be a pro-active step towards making passenger movement safer,” the official said. Earlier, in a bid to clear huge flow of passengers, they were screened randomly and based on their ‘suspicion element’. Now, each passenger is put thorough screening despite the long queues. 

“This is slightly affecting the passenger movement, but our people are explaining the need for such stringent measures and are convincing them,” officials at RGI Airport told Express.In addition to screening passengers, CISF personnel were assigned with the task of clearing passenger crowds at the waiting lines. Travellers were also allowed to carry drinking water with them. 

