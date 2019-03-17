TS cops gain proof for 60% cases of violations during Assembly polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The State police have reportedly obtained proper evidences in at least 60 per cent of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation cases, FIRs and security cases filed during the Assembly elections; meanwhile, 40 per cent of such cases are likely to be closed owing to lack of evidence.

With the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner now, the State police have begun taking elaborate measures to maintain law and order. Stating that a close watch would be kept on the movement of cash, liquor, gifts, contraband and other articles meant to lure voters into voting for specific parties or people, the police officials said that they have also been reviewing the status of the various cases registered during the previous Assembly elections.

“Bribing of voters is a violation of the election law and the Model Code of Conduct. A close watch is being maintained along all inter-State and inter-district borders. We have obtained proper evidences in at least 60 per cent of the cases registered during the Assembly elections and have begun investigating them. However, 40 per cent of cases are likely to close due to lack of evidences,” police officials said. The Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy would conduct a review meeting with the senior police officials and district-level officials for allotting nodal officers for the peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha elections.

To prevent election-related crimes, the senior police officials would coordinate with the various State departments, Central agencies as well as the border police officers, in a bid to meet the manpower requirement for effective enforcement of laws and rules along the border districts.

Stating that the recently concluded Assembly elections were conducted without a single incident of violence, a senior officer, who has been monitoring the previous election processes, said that the department has been transparent in conducting polls. The officer added that they have registered at least 1,501 FIRs on election violence, SC/ST discrimination and violations of the Model Code of Conduct by persons including political party workers.