Home Cities Hyderabad

TS cops gain proof for 60% cases of violations during Assembly polls

With the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner now, the State police have begun taking elaborate measures to maintain law and order.

Published: 17th March 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The State police have reportedly obtained proper evidences in at least 60 per cent of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation cases, FIRs and security cases filed during the Assembly elections; meanwhile, 40 per cent of such cases are likely to be closed owing to lack of evidence. 

With the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner now, the State police have begun taking elaborate measures to maintain law and order. Stating that a close watch would be kept on the movement of cash, liquor, gifts, contraband and other articles meant to lure voters into voting for specific parties or people, the police officials said that they have also been reviewing the status of the various cases registered during the previous Assembly elections. 

“Bribing of voters is a violation of the election law and the Model Code of Conduct. A close watch is being maintained along all inter-State and inter-district borders. We have obtained proper evidences in at least 60 per cent of the cases registered during the Assembly elections and have begun investigating them. However, 40 per cent of cases are likely to close due to lack of evidences,” police officials said. The Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy would conduct a review meeting with the senior police officials and district-level officials for allotting nodal officers for the peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha elections. 

To prevent election-related crimes, the senior police officials would coordinate with the various State departments, Central agencies as well as the border police officers, in a bid to meet the manpower requirement for effective enforcement of laws and rules along the border districts. 

Stating that the recently concluded Assembly elections were conducted without a single incident of violence, a senior officer, who has been monitoring the previous election processes, said that the department has been transparent in conducting polls. The officer added that they have registered at least 1,501 FIRs on election violence, SC/ST discrimination and violations of the Model Code of Conduct by persons including political party workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp