Hyderabad: Mother hangs self over son’s poor health

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Swapna Singh, a homemaker and wife of CISF sub-inspector Bijender Singh hailing from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh was found hanging at her home in Shamshabad on Sunday. According to police, the couple’s elder son is faced with poor health conditions since childhood, including physical disability.

G Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Inspector RGI airport said that she could have taken this extreme step due to her son’s ill-health. “We will probe into all angles. Based on the clues, the investigation will proceed.” he said. Around 1.30 pm on Sunday, Bijender was informed by the neighbours aboud Swapna being found hanging from the ceiling at their house.