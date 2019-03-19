Home Cities Hyderabad

50-yr-old stabbed to death in drunken brawl

A 50-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in a drunken brawl on Sunday night in Secunderabad. The deceased has been identified as Raju.

Published: 19th March 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 50-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in a drunken brawl on Sunday night in Secunderabad. The deceased has been identified as Raju.

Raju and the accused Srinath was consuming alcohol at a liquor shop when arguments ensued between them over some petty issue. However, the fight soon escalated and Srinath stabbed Raju with a tube light. Raju collapsed on the ground unconscious after which he was shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

In a separate incident, a 19-year-old mentally-unsound person allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Moghalpura police limits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp