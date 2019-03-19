Motorist dies trying to avoid hitting pedestrian

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A techie’s attempt to avoid hitting a pedestrian crossing the road in Kukatpally turned fatal to him.

K Maheshwar (28), along with his friend VV Shankar who was riding pillion with him, were returning home after meeting their friends Sunday night, when the former noticed a pedestrian suddenly coming in front of them while crossing the road.

They were passing metro pillar number 22A near NVV Nagar at the time. Maheshwar applied brakes to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but lost control of the bike and both of them fell down. Meanwhile, an unidentified vehicle came in the same direction and ran over Maheshwar, killing him on the spot. His friend Shankar suffered injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, said Sub-Inspector Narayan Singh of Kukatpally police.

According to police, Maheshwar was a resident of Hydernagar in Kukatpally and was working for an MNC at Gachibowli.

Based on a complaint filed by Maheshwar’s father, a case of death due to rash and negligent driving has been registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle who hit the deceased.

A hunt is on to trace the said vehicle, the police officials said.