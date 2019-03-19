Home Cities Hyderabad

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy to enter fray from Nalgonda

With no prominent leaders like S Jaipal Reddy willing to contest, the party has banked on youth leaders who were defeated in the Assembly polls.

Published: 19th March 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

N Uttam Kumar Reddy

N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and MLA N Uttam Kumar Reddy will be the Congress candidate for Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress high command on Monday released the second list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls. Except Khammam, it has announced names for eight seats in the second list. The party has announced eight candidates in the first list recently. 

With no prominent leaders like S Jaipal Reddy willing to contest, the party has banked on youth leaders who were defeated in the Assembly polls. Besides, it has also directed PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy to contest from Nalgonda. 

The Congress has already declared the names of A Revanth Reddy and others as LS candidates, who were  defeated in the Assembly elections.

In the second list too, Congress fielded N Vamsichand Reddy, who lost in the Assembly polls, from Mahbubnagar seat. It may announce the candidate for Khammam, only after TRS decides its candidate. If the TRS does not give ticket to sitting MP Ponguleti, he may join Congress. Congress is also reportedly considering the name of former MP Nama Nageswara Rao for Khammam Lok Sabha seat.

With Congress announcing candidates for 16 of the 17 seats, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi too is expected to announce its names in a day or two.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Uttam Kumar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp